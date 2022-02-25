Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,602.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $324,602.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.32 or 0.06864634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.31 or 0.99974430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047838 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,738,262 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

