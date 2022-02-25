Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 10,628,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.20.

HMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

