Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

HWDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955 ($12.99).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 790 ($10.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.