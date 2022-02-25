HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $168,435.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

