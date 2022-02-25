Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

HUBG opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

