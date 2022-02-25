Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.0079.

Hudbay Minerals has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

HBM stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.02.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

