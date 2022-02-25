Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

