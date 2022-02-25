Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 229.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 21.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 191,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

