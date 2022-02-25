HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in HUYA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HUYA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HUYA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CLSA reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HUYA Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.