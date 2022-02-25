Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $5.74. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 14,469 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

