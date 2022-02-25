Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie Sells 374 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IOSP stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

