Ian McCubbing Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM) Stock

Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM – Get Rating) insider Ian McCubbing purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,985.61).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Prominence Energy

Prominence Energy NL engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 50% interest in Bowsprit oil project comprising 577 net acres located to the southeast of New Orleans. The company was formerly known as Sun Resources NL and changed its name to Prominence Energy NL in December 2019.

