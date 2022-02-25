Ian McCubbing Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM) Stock

Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM – Get Rating) insider Ian McCubbing purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,985.61).
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Prominence Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
