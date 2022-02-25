Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.18 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

