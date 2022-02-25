ICHI Price Tops $18.37 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $18.37 or 0.00046275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and approximately $428,412.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.52 or 0.07079024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.30 or 0.99924825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048337 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,860 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

