IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 340,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

