Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Identiv were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $20.59 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $457.24 million, a P/E ratio of 514.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

