IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%.

Shares of IDBA stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

