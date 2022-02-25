Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 173,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ITW traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.62. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $249.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
