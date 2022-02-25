Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 173,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.62. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

