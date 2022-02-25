Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$50.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.83.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$55.37. 446,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$27.55 and a 52-week high of C$57.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.07. The company has a market cap of C$37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.