Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $283.06

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.06 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.82), with a volume of 108432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.70.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

