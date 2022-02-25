Inotiv (NOTV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Inotiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

2/12/2022 – Inotiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

2/11/2022 – Inotiv had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00.

2/4/2022 – Inotiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

1/31/2022 – Inotiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/31/2022 – Inotiv is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Inotiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

1/12/2022 – Inotiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Shares of NOTV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,865. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $633.42 million, a PE ratio of -138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Get Inotiv Inc alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $115,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Inotiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.