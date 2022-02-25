Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Director Purchases 6,200 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $292.98 million, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.