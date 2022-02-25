Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Acquires 8,305 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

