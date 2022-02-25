Insider Buying: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Acquires 259,085 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99.

RSG opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

