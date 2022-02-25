Insider Selling: AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells 10,812 Shares of Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RCEL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.03. 76,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

