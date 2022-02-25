Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 1,048,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
