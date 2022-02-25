Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 1,048,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

