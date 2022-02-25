Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE STAG opened at $38.78 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.
STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
