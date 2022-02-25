Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE STAG opened at $38.78 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

