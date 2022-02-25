Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Buys $7,956,800.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

