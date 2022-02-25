Insulet Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.37 on Friday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Insulet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.