Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.69.

PODD stock opened at $255.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $92,870,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

