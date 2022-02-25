Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,394.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $598,872.92 and approximately $12,394.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,300,150 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

