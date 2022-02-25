Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

XENT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 93,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

