Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,046 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 713,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,604. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

