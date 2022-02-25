Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $645.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.10.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

