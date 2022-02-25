Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,566. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

