Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

