Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

