Invesco Ltd. Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.72% of Arcimoto worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUV. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Arcimoto Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.