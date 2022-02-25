Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.20% of ArcBest worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $87.74 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

