Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Invesco worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $33,091,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,575 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.02 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

