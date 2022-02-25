Investors Buy Large Volume of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIL opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

