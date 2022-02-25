Investors Purchase High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

TRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

