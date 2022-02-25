Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Down 7.5%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.96. 97,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

