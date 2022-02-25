iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $151.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.