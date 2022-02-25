iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

