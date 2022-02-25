iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stake Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.