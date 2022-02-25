iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,518 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,654% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.49. 916,710 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

