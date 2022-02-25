Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.05. The stock had a trading volume of 619,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

