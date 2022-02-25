Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.51.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Jack in the Box by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

