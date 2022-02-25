Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 565,342 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.30% of TELUS worth $89,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

TU stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

